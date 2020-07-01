Trail challenge to get outside and explore Tug Hill

WATERTOWN - As an opportunity to get outside and experience the many diverse landscapes and wildlife habitat in the region, the Tug Hill 10 Challenge will be ongoing for one year to encourage people to experience the beauty of Tug Hill in all seasons.
The challenge is for people to document 10 walk, hike, bike, snowshoe, or paddle trails in the Tug Hill Recreation Guide then, complete the online form at https://tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org/tughill10challenge/. Once completed, people will either receive a challenge patch or window cling decal (participants choice) to congratulate them on achieving this challenge.
Share experiences by taking lots of photos and sharing them on social media with the hash tag -TugHill10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.