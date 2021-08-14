The muscular rig Optimus Prime, which will visit AnchorCon next weekend, doesn’t transform into a super hero like in the movies. But the machine is designed to inspire, and possibly transform, lives.
The Optimus Prime truck was born five years ago as a way for owner Joseph Fiduccia to inspire his son, Ryan, now 13.
“This was my leap of faith, my way of showing him that no matter how impossible something seems or how difficult it seems, no matter the bullies who stand in his way, he can do anything he wants to do,” Mr. Fiduccia said in a phone interview from his home in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. “This was my way to physically show him that.”
Since the creation of Optimus Prime, the truck’s mission has extended beyond its Pennsylvania family.
It is driven to school presentations called “Rise Up Against Bullies.” Optimus has escorted children to hospitals and has supported kids involved in the Make A Wish Foundation.
From its home, Optimus has traveled to Texas, Florida, Iowa, Maine and to Canada.
The truck will be one of the featured attractions at next weekend’s AnchorCon at Clayton’s Cerow Arena.
“We do quite a bit with it, but one of my favorite parts is driving-wise,” Mr. Fiduccia said.
On the back of the truck is a logo for its Facebook page: Optimus Is Here. It offers an opportunity for others who see Optimus rolling along the highway to leave messages on the page.
“Sometimes they send us the sweetest messages,” Mr. Fiduccia said. “Just the other day, I got a message where she said, ‘I was having the worst day. I saw you and perked right up. Thank you.’”
The Optimus Prime truck wasn’t born out of great fandom of the “Transformers” franchise, a creation of American toy company Hasbro and Japanese toy company Takara Tomy. Its story line follows the battles of autonomous robots, that can transform into other forms, such as vehicles and animals.
“I was not a huge Transformers fan per se,” Mr. Fiduccia said. “I didn’t have a big collection, I couldn’t name every Transformer. Of course, we knew the movies and grew up with the cartoons. The family loved everything about it. But it was more so what Optimus Prime in particular represents: his morals, his ethics and character.”
Optimus Prime was made to order.
“The truck itself was spec’d out on paper,” Mr. Fiduccia said. “It was built from the factory to become Optimus. It was assembled at the factory floor for the very purpose of what it’s doing today.”
The truck is a Western Star 5700XE. It took some time for Mr. Fiduccia to find a dealer, six hours away in Ohio, who would work with him and to bring his vision to life.
“We did not have any specs or blueprints to assist us in figuring this out,” he said. “We used pictures we found on Google to estimate all of these details to the best of our ability.”
Those details ranged from the truck’s wheel base length to fuel tank size.
Modifications to it were done after Mr. Fiduccia took delivery of it in 2016. Approximately 25 people from different walks of life were involved in replicating it into Optimus Prime. Things like its paint pattern, running boards, fenders, exhausts and emblems now make it unique and what Mr. Fiduccia calls the only full scale replica of the Optimus Prime vehicle mode from the 2014 film “Age of Extinction.” Its owner believes it to be one of three Optimus Prime “Age of Extinction” trucks in existence, with the other two used for filming.
The base truck was built at Western Star’s facility in Cleveland, N.C. The bulk of the modifications (paint, chrome, fabricated parts) were done across multiple shops in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
But before taking delivery of the truck in 2016, Mr. Fiduccia faced his next hurdle in his Optimus Prime mission. He needed a license to drive it; not having the required commercial driver’s license. He obtained it about two weeks prior to picking up the base truck from the dealership.
“I took private lessons for two months, once a week, four hours at a time,” Mr. Fiduccia said. “I then took and passed and the exam on my first try, which was quite a proud moment for me.”
But something else was already taken care of before delivery, which if ignored, could have led to headaches down he road. Mr. Fiduccia and his lawyers received trademark approval from Hasbro to proceed with their project.
“What I didn’t want to have happen was to have Hasbro knock on my door after the truck was done and say, ‘Hey — you can’t be doing this.’ We assembled a legal team, and four days before Christmas in 2015, they gave us written permission, which was a surprise to all of us.”
Mr. Fiduccia’s dream of creating Optimus Prime has been expensive. On the Optimus Is Here website, he wrote, “This project took everything we had. We lost a life savings, obtained a second mortgage, and entered into a plethora of debt because of it.”
His operation shut down during last year’s pandemic, but it’s starting to pick back up. He and his wife, Ania, also own a family business, AmericaFootprints.com. It provides individuals with options and solutions to preserving life stories.
Optimus Prime will be displayed Saturday and Sunday at AnchorCon.
“We’ll be there to answer any questions,” Mr. Fiduccia said. “There’s a lot to see on the truck. There’s murals, tributes. We’ll have some signage up that explains a lot of it. Folks can get photos with the truck, just nothing in the driver’s seat. That’s one of the things that we take pride in doing: sharing Optimus on a personal level. We’re not just going to be there displaying a truck. We’re going to be there interacting with anyone who stops by to see it.”
Optimus Prime is scheduled to arrive in Clayton on Friday. But before being displayed, its owner will have some optimum work to do.
“On a good day, it takes me about six hours to clean Optimus,” Mr. Fiduccia said. “If I have to polish the chrome and the aluminum and all that, it usually takes about two days. I should be there 24 hours in advance, and all I’ll be doing is getting the truck cleaned up for the show.”
