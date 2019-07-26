BRASHER FALLS — When the end of July arrives, the Tri-Town Summer Festival begins. This year’s event kicks into high gear July 26 and runs until July 28 with myriad activities around the Tri-Town Area.
Organizer Courtney Hallahan said this year’s festival will include a mix of regular and new events.
“Our theme this year is ‘Make Some Noise,’ which is intended to celebrate music and involve singing, dancing and playing instruments,” she said. “Many people throughout the community will help out over the next few days to pull everything together for another great weekend.”
The fun began July 25 with a Family Fun Night sponsored by the St. Lawrence Central Parent-Teacher Organization and an Impersonation Contest at the Riverview.
“On Friday (July 26), we will have some great family activities downtown, including a magic show sponsored by the Badenhausen Library at 10 a.m., followed by a free Zumba class for children sponsored by Maggie Engles at 4Me Fitness above the library,” Ms. Hallahan said.
Children also can enjoy a free lunch sponsored by the Quad-Town Lions Club on the lawn behind the library. An interactive African drumming and dancing session with Len Mackey and Friends begins at 11:45 a.m. behind the library.
“Later in the day, we welcome the 10th Mountain Division Rock Band, ‘Avalanche,’ to come back and perform for us again behind the SLC (St. Lawrence Central) bus garage,” she said. “We will also announce and recognize each town’s 2019 parade marshals during this time, and there will be food trucks, a photo booth and other fun in that area beginning at 7 p.m. and ending with our traditional Friday night fireworks.”
The Tri-Town Arena will be the site of many activities on July 27, including a frog-jumping contest at 10 a.m. The parade will pass by the arena and, immediately following, a kids carnival will be held behind the arena. That will include bounce houses, games, prizes, face painting, music and a “raingutter regatta,” a sailboat race sponsored by the St. Lawrence Central Teachers’ Union. Charlie Gardner, author of “Dannemora,” also will be on hand for a book signing.
“This part of the day will wrap up with the finish of the Duck and Turtle Race as they float in and are scooped up by members of the Tri-Town Minor Hockey Association,” Ms. Hallahan said.
Rounding out the day are an alumni lacrosse game behind the high school, a steak dinner at the Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, and fun at local venues such as the Spirits of Downtown and the Riverview. A car show also will be held in Lawrenceville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A pancake breakfast that was scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the Knights of Columbus will not be held.
July 28 activities include a fishing derby at Tower’s Pond on Highway 11; a chicken barbecue at the North Lawrence Fire Department; a free car wash at the Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department; “Touch a Truck” at the North Lawrence baseball field behind the playground; band on the deck at the Riverview; and free movies and snacks at Victory Baptist.
The “Touch a Truck” is a new event, Ms. Hallahan said.
“As of right now, our lineup includes rescue and emergency vehicles, construction and farm machinery, vehicles from the highway and sheriff’s departments, Army vehicles and even a helicopter. We will also have an impaired driving simulator from Franklin County,” she said. “We are really looking forward to this new event and hope the kids will enjoy a closer look at these vehicles.”
More information can be found on 2019 Tri-Town Summer Festival Facebook page, or brochure can be picked up from local businesses like the Tri-Town IGA.
