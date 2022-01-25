BRASHER FALLS — One of the north country’s winter highlights is making a return this year.
The Tri-Town Winter Carnival is scheduled for Feb. 18 to 20. It’s sponsored by the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce and towns of Brasher, Lawrence and Stockholm.
Like many events, the Winter Carnival did not take place last year because of the pandemic. Now it’s back with a theme of “Flash Back to the ’80s.”
Kicking off this year’s event is the opening dinner set for Feb. 18, with cocktails at 6 p.m., the crowning of royalty at 6:45 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A $25 ticket includes entertainment by DJ Platinum, dinner and an ’80s-style costume party. Tickets are now available from Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce members: Jacque Beach Seguin, Nancy Dimick, Mallory Buckley, Terri Rios-Passon, Susan Moore and Aleida Lea Stark Giles.
The crowning of the Tri-Town Winter Carnival royalty will recognize five couples. Representing all three towns as senior royalty are Laura and Larry Phippen. Representing all three towns as prince and princess high school seniors are Tommy Storrin and Cheyanne Giles. Representing the town of Brasher are Michelle and Lester Crump. Representing the town of Lawrence are Sarah and James Ashley. Representing the town of Stockholm are Brenda and Derick Phippen.
“We are so very excited to be able to recognize all these couples at Tri-Town’s 48th annual Winter Carnival. All their commitment to the Tri-Town community has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. If you see any of these people out and about, please congratulate them,” Winter Carnival organizers said.
For the latest updates, visit the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at facebook.com/TriTownChamberofCommerce.
