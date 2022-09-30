Trinity Catholic School craft show planned

OSWEGO - The Trinity Catholic School Community is preparing for their annual Harvest Craft Show. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, located at East 4th and Mohawk streets in Oswego. The show will feature some of the areas finest crafters, including fleece robes, knitted and crochet items, linens, doll clothes, jewelry, clocks, scarves, ornaments and wooden items. Norwex and Watkins products will be available.
New this year will be the addition of some children’s carnival games.
Trinity families will donate baked goods and craft items for sale at the Trinity Table. A unique offering at this table will be a limited number of reproductions of a leaded Nativity scene which was a part of the original windows in the kindergarten classroom at St. Paul’s Academy, now known as Trinity Catholic School. Raffle tickets will be available at the door on a Vera Bradley commuter backpack, weekender travel bag and lanyard.
The kitchen will be open throughout the day featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, fried dough, grilled cheese sandwiches, turkey soup, chili and hot apple dumplings. Pulled pork dinners will be available; people may call the school office, 315-343-6700 by Friday, Sept. 30 to reserve dinners.
As the only Catholic school in Oswego County, Trinity Catholic prides itself on providing an educational choice for families who are looking for a school where children are treated like family and an emphasis is placed on community. Academics are rigorously emphasized, but equally important is the social, spiritual, physical, and moral development of each child. Children of all faiths are welcome.
In addition to kindergarten-sixth grade, Trinity offers Pre-school programs for both three- and four-year-old children. Pre-School classes run from 9-11:30 a.m. or a full day option, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for four-year-olds.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.