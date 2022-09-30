Trinity Catholic School craft show planned

Pictured from left front row: Josephine Inzalaco. Back row: Ayla McManus, Nolan Verburg, Nolan Sweet and Greyson Sugar.

OSWEGO - The Trinity Catholic School Community is preparing for their annual Harvest Craft Show. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, located at East 4th and Mohawk streets in Oswego. The show will feature some of the areas finest crafters, including fleece robes, knitted and crochet items, linens, doll clothes, jewelry, clocks, scarves, ornaments and wooden items. Norwex and Watkins products will be available.

New this year will be the addition of some children’s carnival games.

