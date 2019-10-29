MASSENA — Trinity Catholic School will start a community initiative on Nov. 7 called “Take Time Thursday.”
The monthly event is open to members of the community and will be held the first Thursday of each month until May.
For the Nov. 7 kickoff, Coach’s Corner will offer a 10% discount from 5 to 6 p.m..
At 6 p.m., the school will open up with board games, card games and a dance activity called “Boogie with Boyea,” named for physical education teacher Monica Boyea, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Once the activities are over at the school, participants can visit Dairy Queen for 20% off their order.
“They’ll receive a coupon that says they’ve been here,” Principal Joyce Giroux said.
Teachers have also agreed that “Take Time Thursday” should be homework free.
Kathleen Behrens, the school’s family support coordinator, said people can come and go as they please.
“They don’t have to be here the whole time,” she said.
The event has been posted on the school’s website and Facebook page, and it’s drawn positive feedback, according to Mrs. Giroux. “A lot of people like the idea,” she said.
The school is looking for different ways to get the community involved in the coming months. For example, January’s activities will be held at the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
The gist of it
WHAT: Trinity Catholic School will begin hosting a monthly event called “Take Time Thursday” starting on Nov. 7
WHEN: The first Thursday of each month until May
WHY: School officials say it’s a way families to take a break during the week and have fun together
