WATERTOWN — Inspire. Empower. Uplift. These three words encompass the mission of the Troll Market, which strives to reflect the diversity of the community — both artists and audiences — and provide a space for creatives to connect with the public.
The art and flea market opened at its original Eastern Boulevard location in October and has now found a new home at 1204 State St., a site rich with history and endless possibilities.
Ever since Troll Market owner Andrew “Andy” F. Rounds was a kid, he said he wanted to go into the space, having driven by it his entire life. Now, his vision is coming to life in that spot.
“We had a local businessman who is a supporter of the arts who came down and saw what we were doing over at the other location, attended a couple of our events and then came to me and said, ‘Hey, I purchased this really amazing building and I was wondering if it’s something that you might be interested in moving to,’” Mr. Rounds said. “I just kind of had to jump on it because it’s an opportunity for us to basically finance and own the building through my nonprofit. My Kindred will now have a place to meet, as well as incorporating downstairs as a community center to continue our outreach.”
The site was originally home to the Watertown Grange, which constructed a building there in 1884. Parkside Bible Church bought the property in 1945 and extensively renovated and modernized the Grange hall, converting it to a church. Grace Baptist Church acquired the property in 1981, then sold the site to the Media Shriners in 2006. The property was sold to William “Bill” George in December, who in turn reached out to give the Troll Market the opportunity of a lifetime.
The paperwork is being drawn up now to register the space under Mr. Rounds’ Kindred as a place of worship with the nonprofit. The name of Mr. Rounds’ registered and recognized group is the Vinland Kindred, a nod to historical evidence of Vikings in the north country. A kindred is a group of people who study Norse mythology and Norse religion, or the Ásatrú religion, he said.
According to the BBC, the Ásatrú faith combines Norse mythology with ecological awareness — and it’s open to all.
“The Ásatrú Church in Iceland, you look at the edicts and it’s the same thing as Troll Market — all creeds, all races, no discrimination,” Mr. Rounds said. “Other religions are welcome to come to our temple. I’m still a member of a Christian church, I still go to Easter services. It’s not an exclusionary type of church or temple.”
Upstairs at the State Street location is a study group area for the study of the Old Norse and Ásatrú. Mr. Rounds said his group will host feasts and honor the old traditions, following the Norse calendar celebrating yule and the solstices, and will also host namings, weddings and other ceremonies. At the same time, it will welcome people who want to study any of the old stories or mythology.
“This gives me a specific spot to do that and invite folks to do it with me,” Mr. Rounds said. “The art and everything was part of that religion; the hof, the temple — the community members came there. We celebrate, we display the works, you share things and you trade. It’s a historical thing that we’re doing here in a very historical building, in an area where there’s evidence of where the Vikings came down the St. Lawrence River. As part of our culture, we invite people to our hof to exchange ideas, exchange culture, to celebrate.”
The old sanctuary of the multi-floor facility is being converted into a formal gallery space, with a stage for the Troll Market to continue hosting live performances. The addition to the building will act as a community center where classes of all kinds will be held concerning the arts, including a percussion class taught by Mr. Rounds. The building will also house a small gym.
There is a dedicated area on the bottom floor for rehearsals and practice for musicians, and there is a kitchen that Mr. Rounds said he is looking to get certified for people in need of one, who may not have the space, to use to prepare food.
The State Street building is in need of updates, which are being tackled by a team that welcomes assistance from the surrounding community. Mr. Rounds said the plan is to install a solar roof on the church, hopefully through grants.
Before opening in the original location, Mr. Rounds recruited Dana E. Gillan as gallery curator for the Troll Market to help bring his vision to life and choose pieces and artists to showcase in the space.
A local artist and gallery coordinator for the North Country Arts Council, Mrs. Gillan displays some of her work at the market, along with returning artists Mel Eatherington, Stow Dunham, Taylor Weldon Soderquist, Melissa Green, Jeremy Rhoades, Kai Savage, Alice Elisabeth Waite, Kirstyn Leone of Chaos and Glitter and Clifford Smith of Toxic Foundry. New artists to the market include Phillip Hunter, Kate Dasilva, Robin Tubolino, Joshua Kellar, Bill Decillis and Katelyn Johnson, with space for more.
For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TrollMarketH2O and Instagram page under TrollMarketH2O.
The market will open to the public Wednesday. Hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Troll Market will still plan events, with a few already in the works, including an artist meet and greet Saturday, a vaudeville night later this month, and a catered Valentine’s Day dinner in February.
The market will still host live musical performances, but will work to be respectful of surrounding residents.
“People come in mouths wide open, kind of like during an awesome fireworks display, they’re just numb from the magic,” Mr. Rounds said. “Our motto, which is also a part of the mission of my Kindred, is to inspire, empower and uplift — and that’s what we do.”
