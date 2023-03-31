Trout abundant as season starts today

A fisherman casts a line into the Grasse River as he drifts past the River Road Boat Launch and sign identifying the freshwater sport fish of New York, in Madrid. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Close to 93,000 trout have been stocked across Jefferson County in anticipation of trout season, which kicks off today.

Since the Department of Environmental Conservation began stocking in March, 1,884,756 catchable brook, brown, and rainbow trout have been stocked across the state in ponds and streams.

