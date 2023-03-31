WATERTOWN — Close to 93,000 trout have been stocked across Jefferson County in anticipation of trout season, which kicks off today.
Since the Department of Environmental Conservation began stocking in March, 1,884,756 catchable brook, brown, and rainbow trout have been stocked across the state in ponds and streams.
The DEC states that those that are listed in the Inland Trout Streams Regulations section of the freshwater fishing regulations guide will receive fish once every two weeks for a couple of months to enhance season-long opportunities for anglers.
Matthew E. Dickinson, one of the captains for Hit and Run Fishing Charters, said excitement is pretty high across the board.
“Any time we can get people out in northern New York and out in the great resources we have, I’m excited,” he said.
This weekend’s weather calls for milder temperatures today with heavy thunderstorms, and Sunday’s temperatures are predicted to be cold with a high of 34 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
“The die-hard stream fishermen, they’ll be out in whatever weather Mother Nature presents, they’ll be out doing it the best they can,” he said.
Mr. Dickinson said that he has more fishing trips booked this summer than he has had in previous years.
“I think it’s going to be a great season,” he said.
One of the places used by Mr. Dickinson for fishing trips is Hetchen Marina in Henderson, which has been up for sale for a couple of years, but Mr. Dickinson doesn’t believe it will affect the season. He said the current owner will remain open for the season.
“We have a great resource right next to a major area with Fort Drum and Watertown and the lake is just such a fantastic resource, I wish more people from the area would use it,” he said. “I’ve grown up on the lake and it’s just a tremendous resource for us, so I try to get as many people out there as I can.”
Trout season continues throughout the summer, with lake trout season ending in the late winter, before opening back up in the spring. Brown and rainbow trout season runs basically year-round.
