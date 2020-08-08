OGDENSBURG — The 2020 New York State Juried Art Exhibit at the Frederic Remington Art Museum, 303 Washington St., is still accepting submissions.
Artists 18 and older living in New York state are eligible to submit up to three digital images of original art. Ottawa-based artist and teacher Mary Ann Varley serves as this year’s juror, and selected pieces will be on display at the museum from Sept. 19 through Jan. 10.
Submissions, accompanying information and entry fees are due Tuesday, and can be completed through the museum’s website, or emailed to desmond@fredericremington.org with payment mailed to the museum. The cost of submitting up to three pieces is $15 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.
Works in the exhibit may be offered for sale, with one-third of the price benefiting the museum. For more information, contact desmond@fredericremington.org or call 315-393-2425.
The exhibit will open with a virtual reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, hosted live at the museum and featuring a performance by experimental sound artists “Claude and Ola.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.