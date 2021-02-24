WATERTOWN — For the first time since its inception, two films were awarded the Grand Prize at the Snowtown Film Festival.
“The Winter,” animated and directed by Australian filmmaker Xin Li, and “The Quiet,” animated and directed by Australian student Radheya Jegatheva, shared the top prize for the seventh annual event, held virtually Jan. 29 to Feb. 7.
Working with the online film festival platform Eventive, the Snowtown Film Festival presented over 50 short films, official selections and panel conversations.
“This year we were able to provide double the content to our audience, but having so many films made it especially difficult to select a grand prize winner,” Snowtown Film festival board member Terry Brennen said in a news release. “It’s a coincidence that both films are animated and from Australia. Their technique and stories are unique from one another, but both were fantastic films that stood out from the competition.”
“The Quiet” and “The Winter” are short films.
“The Winter,” which screened in the festival’s World of Animation block, employs a traditional method of paint-on-glass stop-motion animation for its abstract storytelling. Mr. Li, the film’s auteur, is a Chinese born animator and filmmaker based in Melbourne. His film depicts an intimate story of a peasant following a deer through a tranquil winterscape.
“The Quiet” tells the story of an astronaut who comes upon a startling self-realization while pondering the quietude of space. Mr. Jegatheva, a 21-year-old student from Perth, Australia, animated the film on Adobe After Effects, VC Orb, Superluminal Stardust and Adobe Animate software.
“The Quiet” was longlisted for the 2021 Academy Awards. In 2020, Mr. Jegatheva’s film “iRony” received Snowtown Film Festival’s award for Outstanding Animated Short.
“Given the virtual nature of this year’s festival, it’s fitting that isolation is a theme in both of these films,” Mr. Brennen said.
Snowtown Film Festival presented 64 short films over 10 days. The festival jury screened nearly 600 submissions from 64 countries for the Grand Prize Award.
In addition to the Grand Prize, the following films were also honored by the festival:
n North Country Filmmaker Award: “Stray Dogs,” written by David Cepero and Adam Gascho, directed by Adam Gascho.
n North Country Filmmaker Award: “Windmill City,” written and directed by Maria Norris.
n North Country Filmmaker Award: “Ride Share,” written by Rosie Grace, directed by Nate Hapke.
n North Country Filmmaker Award: “Relinquish,” written and directed by Joshua Stasko
n North Country Filmmaker Award: “Hearts and Stripes,” written by Eric Waugh, directed by Sorin Pavelesco.
n Outstanding Animated Short: “Roberto,” written and directed by Carmen Córdova González.
n Outstanding Comedy Short: “Don’t Jump,” written and directed by Loring Murtha.
n Winter Through Film Award: “La Fille Oblique” (“Slanted Girl”), written and directed by Mathilde Delaunay.
n Northern New York Screenplay Competition: “The Rubble Field of Trapezium” written by Bob Comenole. Honorable mention to “Rab in the North Woods” written by Kathleen Connor.
n In a non-film category, in lieu of the annual flannel casual red carpet reception, festival pass holders were invited to submit “flanneled” selfies from their couches. Taking that top honor were Marc Foulger and Tao Wang of Pillar Point.
