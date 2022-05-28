Two big events in June benefit the Oswego Public Library and the Bookmobile

OSWEGO - The Friends of the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego Bookmobile will sponsor a month-long “Countdown to Summer” raffle of prizes that will benefit community literacy outreach efforts. Area merchants have provided gift cards, merchandise and excursions. Raffle ticket holders will be eligible to win a special prize each day from June 1-26, with each day’s winner announced at noon on Facebook Live. Winners will also be contacted directly by phone.
The “Countdown to Summer” prize raffle will culminate with the Friends’ mini golf event at the library from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 when the final prize drawing will be held. The mini golf event is normally held on the Martin Luther King holiday but had to be canceled several times due to the pandemic.
“The mini golf event will be a perfect kick off to the summer season for families,” said Friends board president Jeanne Brown. “We are happy to be able to bring back this special event.”
Tickets for the “Countdown to Summer” raffle are on sale now for $10 each or three for $25. They can be purchased at the main desk of the Oswego Library, at the river’s end bookstore and from members of the boards of the Friends of the Library and the Bookmobile. The deadline for raffle ticket sales is noon on May 31.
