Two big events in June benefit the Oswego Public Library and the Bookmobile

A handmade quilt donated by Dixie Nohara and the United Methodist Quilt Group is one of the 26 days of prizes for the “Countdown to Summer” raffle. Pictured displaying the quilt are Friends of the Library board members, from left, Janet Hutcheson, Jeanne Brown, Joe McManus, Jake Dodd, Amy Green and Mary Smith.

OSWEGO - The Friends of the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego Bookmobile will sponsor a month-long “Countdown to Summer” raffle of prizes that will benefit community literacy outreach efforts. Area merchants have provided gift cards, merchandise and excursions. Raffle ticket holders will be eligible to win a special prize each day from June 1-26, with each day’s winner announced at noon on Facebook Live. Winners will also be contacted directly by phone.

The “Countdown to Summer” prize raffle will culminate with the Friends’ mini golf event at the library from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 when the final prize drawing will be held. The mini golf event is normally held on the Martin Luther King holiday but had to be canceled several times due to the pandemic.

“The mini golf event will be a perfect kick off to the summer season for families,” said Friends board president Jeanne Brown. “We are happy to be able to bring back this special event.”

Tickets for the “Countdown to Summer” raffle are on sale now for $10 each or three for $25. They can be purchased at the main desk of the Oswego Library, at the river’s end bookstore and from members of the boards of the Friends of the Library and the Bookmobile. The deadline for raffle ticket sales is noon on May 31.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.