LOWVILLE — Black River Valley Concert Series to benefit Lewis County Historical Society concludes this month with two concerts — The Nelson Brothers on the 11th and Loren and LJ Barrigar in Concert on the 25th. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room at the historical society, 7552 S. State St.
This popular local group plays “down home, kick-up your shoes, classic country” music. During the summer, the group performs all over the north country at farmer’s markets, public parks, festivals, bars and benefits all over the north country.
No stranger to the Black River Valley Concert Series, Loren Barrigar’s style is reminiscent of the late Chet Atkins. On stage, he moves easily from rock songs, old-time standards and original tunes. Following in the Barrigar family tradition, his son, LJ, has teamed up to provide an evening of unique music and song this side of the Great Lakes.
Advance individual tickets are $18, available at the Historical Society, Cafe Z at 7549 S. State St., or Dr. Guitar at 154 Court St. in Watertown.
Individual tickets are $20 at the door, student tickets are $12 and the family entry cost is $45 covering two adults and up to four children.
For more information, call the Historical Society at 315-376-8957.
