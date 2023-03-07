Black River Valley Concert Series has 2 more concerts

Loren and LJ Barrigar

LOWVILLE — Black River Valley Concert Series to benefit Lewis County Historical Society concludes this month with two concerts — The Nelson Brothers on the 11th and Loren and LJ Barrigar in Concert on the 25th. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room at the historical society, 7552 S. State St.

The Nelson Brothers Band

