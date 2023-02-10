0210_OCW_Post war Exhibits.jpg

Local artist, combat veteran and SUNY Oswego graduate Paul Pearce uses toy soldiers and other sources for his exhibition “Fire For Effect.” This show and “How We Rebuild” -- with similar themes on recovery, rebuilding and healing after wartime -- will open on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Art Gallery with a free public reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. 

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Art Gallery will open its spring season with two exhibitions with similar themes on recovery, rebuilding and healing after wartime.

Opening on Tuesday, Feb. 7, “Fire For Effect” –- by local artist, combat veteran and SUNY Oswego graduate Paul Pearce –- and “How We Rebuild” are free and open to the public. A public reception for both will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. The exhibitions will run through Feb. 26.

