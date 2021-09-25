LOWVILLE — Hikers will have opportunities to explore the “heart of Tug Hill” with two outings organized by the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust.
The first hike of autumn will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3, on a portion of the Traverse Trail led by naturalist, land trust board member and the brain behind the trail, Bob McNamara.
The Traverse trail is envisioned to be the longest continuous hiking trail in the state outside of the Adirondack Park. When it is finished, it will be about 20 miles long.
More than a dozen volunteer work days were held over the summer to break new trail.
This hike will be moderately difficult in the deep woods, with scenic views and natural history discoveries along the way.
On Oct. 9, Zach Wakeman, a naturalist and outdoorsman, will lead hikers through old growth forest in the town of Osceola.
“If you have ever wanted to be among trees over 100 years old, then this is the hike for you,” according to a news release on the hikes.
The terrain for this route will involve some off-trail hiking, allowing participants to experience “trees that have grown uninterrupted for hundreds of years and myriad plants and wildlife you may discover along the way.”
The group will meet at the parking area on County Route 46, also called Osceola-West Leyden Road, west of the Salmon River bridge. The approximate street address for the location is 1999 Osceola Road.
The hikes are free, but hikers are asked to register in advance and should print out maps, coordinates and other information before going as cell service is not available in these parts of Tug Hill.
Hikers are encouraged to wear sturdy hiking boots and bring a lunch and water for the outing.
For more information and to register, visit wdt.me/hikes1021 or call 315-779-8240.
