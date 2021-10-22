RUSSELL — Do ghosts haunt the north country? We may find out on Sunday, when paranormal investigators Kalani the Ghost Hunter and Jack Vaisey inspect the Russell Theatre as well as the woods of Edwards for mysterious apparitions.
Mr. Vaisey, who’s originally from Massena, runs a Tik Tok page entitled “SLparanormal,” which stands for St. Lawrence paranormal, where he hunts ghosts around the county. The page has more than 1,000 followers already, he said.
On Sunday, he will be joined by fellow Tik Toker “Kalani the Ghost Hunter,” a man from Tennessee who, Mr. Vaisey said, travels the United States in search of the supernatural. Kalani has more than 75,000 followers on his page, and has traveled to famous haunted attractions in Alaska, Texas, California, South Carolina, and more.
According to Mr. Vaisey, locals have heard footsteps, voices, and seen shadows inside the Russell Theatre.
He and Kalani will be at the theater for around five hours, Mr. Vaisey said, taking scientific readings to find evidence of a haunting.
“We don’t do anything dark, like Ouji boards,” he said.
“It’s mostly scientific work, including EVPs, K2 meters, REM measurements, and other scientific readings.”
“We will try to see if we can capture an apparition on camera, or any mysterious shadows,” he said.
After the two are done in Russell, they will head over to wooded areas in Edwards, where Mr. Vaisey said people claim to have seen “Native American spirits.”
Mr. Vaisey said they will begin filming on their Tik Tok pages at 7 p.m. Sunday, and will continue until around 5 a.m. Monday. He said they will be doing what is known as a “duet-live,” which allows them to split-screen both their video feeds.
Mr. Vaisey said he has been undertaking paranormal investigations for more than 13 years.
“When I was young,” he said, “I almost drowned in the St. Lawrence River, and after that I experienced a lot of paranormal sightings.”
He said he joined a paranormal investigation team at age 16, and that hunting apparitions has been a passion ever since.
