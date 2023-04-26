LOWVILLE — Tickets are now on sale for the Lewis County Fair concert. Country music singer and songwriter Tyler Lynn Farr will be the featured entertainer July 21 during the 202nd Lewis County Fair to be held July 18-22.
The country-rocker has three top songs — “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water,” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar.”
His debut album “Redneck Crazy,” was released in 2013 and rose to be number two on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and fifth on the Billboard Top 200. The title-track hit number one as singles. His second album, “Suffer in Peace,” also made the Billboard charts. He has recently released a new single, “Country as Shit.”
The Lewis County Fair appearance is sponsored by AmeriCU.
Seating is available on first come basis with grandstand seating at $35 and standing only at trackside, $40. No chairs will be allowed trackside. There is a $2.50 service fee to buy tickets online.
The website is also soliciting donations for grandstand repairs.
