Tyler Farr to be fair headliner

Farr

LOWVILLE — Tickets are now on sale for the Lewis County Fair concert. Country music singer and songwriter Tyler Lynn Farr will be the featured entertainer July 21 during the 202nd Lewis County Fair to be held July 18-22.

The country-rocker has three top songs — “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water,” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar.”

