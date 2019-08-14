SYRACUSE - ARISE will showcase the talents of nearly 60 Central New York artists at the Everson Museum of Art from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.
The opening reception for this year’s UNIQUE exhibit has poetry, watercolors, oil on canvas, digital art, poetry, mixed media and sculpture all created by local artists with disabilities. This literary and artistic endeavor is more than a community-based exhibition, the works of art are the thoughts, experiences and feelings of people who are actively reaching out to express their part in the community.
The UNIQUE exhibit invites submissions of art and literature which are judged by a volunteer panel and displayed in the community. The UNIQUE opening reception is open and free for the public to enjoy.
ARISE is a non-profit independent living center run by and for people with disabilities. The organization has been providing advocacy and services since 1979, and each year ARISE works with approximately 7,000 people of all ages who have all types of disabilities. ARISE offers services in Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Cayuga, and Seneca counties and also operates ARISE at the Farm, a 77-acre recreational facility in Chittenango, and ARISE & Ski at Toggenburg Winter Sports Center in Fabius.
