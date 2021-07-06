MASSENA — The Greater Massena of Commerce’s Concerts in the Park series at Springs Park kicks off on Thursday, and one show in particular will feature a unique instrument.
Tracer James will be performing for two hours on his pedal steel guitar at 6 p.m. July 29.
“It’s very rare to see a steel pedal guitar up north,” he said.
The instrument originated in Hawaii during the 19th century and became popular in the United States during the first half of the 20th century.
“Back then it was six strings,” Mr. James said.
Now the console-type steel guitar he uses has 10 strings each on two decks, along with pedals and knee levers that change the pitch of certain strings to enable more varied and complex music than any previous steel guitar design.
“You use both feet, both knees and both hands,” Mr. James said.
Although it’s unique in appearance, it’s not unique in the music world and is often used in classic country and western, as well as new age music. He said the top deck is used for modern music, while the bottom deck is based around jazz or swing music.
It’s not the only instrument Mr. James plays. He can also be found playing drums, bass and guitar. But, he said, the steel pedal guitar is no comparison. He started playing it, then switched to guitar full time before coming back to the steel pedal guitar.
“I signed up for lessons years ago. It’s one of the instruments you can actually play and it doesn’t get boring. It speaks out for itself. I read it’s the hardest string instrument to play,” he said.
Mr. James has arranged about 27 songs and recorded back tracks for his two-hour show at Springs Park. He also plans to talk about the evolution of the instrument.
“It’s just me on stage. I’m trying to put together a show of where it started and how it has grown over the years. I’m curious to see how many come out for it,” he said.
Although he’s proficient at playing the instrument, he knows there’s more to learn, and that’s why he hopes to attend a three-day steel guitar camp in Nashville, Tenn. He said it’s three intensive days and nights of learning the instrument.
“The guys are seasoned pros. The guy running it says it’s a once in a lifetime chance,” Mr. James said.
To make that a reality, he has set up a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/6362bb73 which explains why he wants to attend. As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, he had raised $675 of his $1,500 goal.
“My goal has always been to be the best musician I can possibly be and to enhance the performance of others,” he said.
The chamber’s Concerts in the Park series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with Ten Cent Green performing classic country, modern rock and pop. Easy Street takes the stage at 6 p.m. July 15 to perform country and rock 50’s to modern tunes. The 6 p.m. July 22nd show features The Girls, who play country and rock 50’s to modern music.
Rounding out the season are Mr. James at 6 p.m. July 29, Jeffrey Pepper Rogers at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 (folk rock), Undefeated at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 (rock), and Maria Gillard at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 (folk).
Stay up-to-date by following the chamber at https://www.facebook.com/massenachamber.
