United Way of Greater Oswego County invites people to “Galentine’s Day”

OSWEGO - With Valentine’s season soon upon us, United Way of Greater Oswego County (UWGOC) announces an innovative way of celebrating women, friends and self-care. Enter “Galentine’s Day” – a special day dedicated to celebrating friendship in all its forms. The inaugural Galentine’s Day Brunch event will be held 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 at Curtis Manor in Oswego. Tickets can be purchased online at www.oswegounitedway.org and all proceeds from the event benefit UWGOC and the 29 partner programs it supports in Oswego County.
While Galentine’s Day isn’t an official holiday, its typically celebrated on Feb. 13 and is a day to celebrate the love for lady friends. In terms of background, the character Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation gathered her closest gal pals for a Galentine’s Day brunch full of waffles and love. In an episode from the second season of the show Leslie says, “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and boyfriends at home and we just come kick it, breakfast-style.” And although the original intention behind Galentine’s Day is “ladies celebrating ladies,” the United Way event planning committee invites anyone over 21 who wants to celebrate to purchase a ticket and attend.
“Gear up for celebrating the power of true friendship with your gals and pals at this brunch,” said Dick Delaney, incoming president of UWGOC board and event committee member. “This event will benefit all the causes that United Way supports, with a particular focus on programs that assist women. Our committee has spent many months planning this event as a celebration of friendship with the goal of helping the women who face challenges because of domestic/sexual violence, food insecurities, lack of childcare, healthcare issues and more. These women need us to show friendship and compassion and help them find refuge from their situations.”
Event Committee Chair Sarah Ingerson adds, “We are excited to bring this unique event to the community! With live music, food and specialty beverages, and presenting a boutique shopping experience, there is something for everyone to enjoy. This is a great opportunity to beat the mid-winter blues while supporting the United Way!”
The $45 event ticket price includes signature mimosa cocktails, assorted brunch staples including mini-quiches, charcuterie boards, bruschetta, assorted pastries, desserts and waffles. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment from local musicians John McConnell and Cam Caruso, an exclusive boutique shopping experience with vendors, photo booth, a basket raffle, door prizes and cash bar. The event also offers a VIP ticket experience (for an additional $15 fee) that adds special extras for attendees including oxygen bar sampling, aromatherapy hand massage, henna tattoos, and chocolate truffle gift. Interested vendors or sponsors may call United Way at 315-593-1900, option 2 for details and registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.