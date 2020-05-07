Update on MIA trips

CENTRAL SQUARE - Due to the coronavirus the MIA Senior Citizen Club of Central Square has rescheduled their May 11 trip to Clayton to Monday, Oct. 12.
The trip in July has been cancelled.
As they will be going to the Ron and Nancy Onesong show on Oct. 12 in Clayton, the trip on Oct. 14 has also been cancelled.
The only two trips this year will be the Ron and Nancy Onesong show on Oct. 12 and the DeLago trip on Dec. 8 featuring the Platters.
If people have any questions call Corrie Oram at 315-668-6319.
