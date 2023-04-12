“I deserve happiness,” says the young man, his voice quavery but resolute, carefully reciting the words he’s learned from self-help books. “I will no longer tolerate abuse.”

The abuse in question is not the typical sort, however; this handsome fellow in the pastel sweater is Robert Montague Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), the familiar to Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage), which means his job is to fetch fresh bodies, clean up the mess left behind by bloodsucking and deal with the boss’ foul moods for all eternity. It’s a pretty lousy job, which is why Renfield has shown up at a weirdly greenlit Dependent Relationships Anonymous meeting in contemporary New Orleans, hoping to shake free of the destructive patterns in his life.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.