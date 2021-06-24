HAMMOND — Kilts will be the garment of choice on July 10 and bagpipe music will flow through the Village of Hammond as the 3rd annual Scottish Festival takes place July 10.
Hosted by the Hammond Historical Museum, the Scottish Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 1A North Main St. There will be an entrance fee of $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more.
Unable to be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are preparing a variety of events to entertain all ages. Activities and entertainment for the day including a kilt walk/run; “Battle on the Border” Highland game competition; Celtic music groups and Scottish dancers and clan representatives; unique craft vendors and a variety of food vendors; weaving and blacksmithing demonstrations; a Scottish photo booth; and a kids’ obstacle course and a small petting zoo.
“Our Scottish festival is a little different than others because we have so many offerings for all ages, and on that day, people can also check out our museum’s Scottish stone house with displays of authentic household goods and clothing from Hammond ancestors. It’s a great mix of family entertainment, historic displays and demonstrations and kid-friendly activities,” said Hammond native Karlyen Manke, a retired English teacher from Ogdensburg Free Academy, who is helping organize the festival. Her ancestors, the Wilson’s, came over from Methven, Scotland in the 1820s and she has been drawn to the town’s Scottish heritage.
“It’s really exciting to have something like this here in the North Country,” said Manke.
For the first time at the Hammond festival, there will be a Highland Games competition between U.S. and Canadian athletes, organized by Daven Brigham from Carthage. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Canadian competitors will compete virtually.
Spectators will see men and women compete in the caber toss, Scottish hammers and stone tosses among other events.
“It’s more or less feats of strength and athleticism. Big people throwing heavy things,” said Brigham, “It’s fun to watch.”
Sponsors include Impact Nutrition, Chuck N Big, Dark Island Spirits and Price Chopper Supermarket.
Throughout the day, a variety of Celtic talents will fill the entertainment tent. The featured band is Atlantic Crossing from Vermont which performs lively traditional as well as original music.
Nichol Falls Band will be returning with their Scottish music, along with a tale or two of adventures in Scotland.
HUGs (Hammond Ukulele Group) will also entertain with some Celtic tunes.
For a bit of audience participation, Scottish country dancers will demonstrate as well as teach a few dances, according to Manke, which is a hit with the audience.
“People like to see the Scottish dancers. There is a lot of action, color and music all at once and it’s really entertaining,” she said, adding that there is expected to be bagpipers attending as well, which is usually a hit at the festivals.
“I think many love the call of the bagpipes, but there is also the toe-tapping fiddle music, an assortment of colorful tartans everywhere, and even if you aren’t Scottish, you can feel part of ‘the clan’ that day,” Manke added.
In-between performances there may be a few stories of local Scottish settlers, as well as a roll call of the clans.
Prior to the festival on July 9 at 7 p.m., Janet Witman, nationally recognized harpist, will be performing at the Iva Smith Gallery on Route 37, South Hammond.
What started as a heritage festival to celebrate the town’s bicentennial in 2018 has turned into a fundraiser for the Hammond Historical Museum, according to Town Historian Donna Demick.
“The plan for the Scottish Festival started when I saw in our archives that Scottish settlers came here in 1818 and I thought wouldn’t it be nice to hold a bicentennial celebration and that’s how it began. The first year we had a good turnout, the second was fantastic with at least 700 people coming to Hammond,” she said, “There is an interest and why not use it for a fundraiser for the museum.”
