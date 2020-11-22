MEXICO — The 2020 Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market, online Dec. 1 through 15, has lined up participating vendors. It was announced by Paul Forestiere, executive director, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County.
“This year, we encourage folks to grab a hot chocolate, power up their desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones, and enjoy all we’ll be offering online,” Forestiere said.
Participating vendors include: Beckwith Family Christmas Trees & Wreaths; Ben & Deeb’s Specialties, LLC; Black Creek Farms; Bristol’s Weather Haven Farm; Buttercup Cheese TNG Inc.; Dancing Goat Farm; Goodman’s Christmas Tree Farm; H&H Trees; JE Woodworking; Jacob the Beekeeper; Leonard’s Evergreens; Linda Young; Little Tea Cart; Lock 1 Distilling Company; Pondview; Silverfox Farm and Apiaries; Stargot Tree Farm; and Stony Hill Acres.
“The list will go ‘live’ December first and be active through Dec. 15 on Thatscooperativeextension.org. Each listing will highlight the vendor, what they are offering, and the contact information for purchase,” Forestiere said. “Vendors are responsible for making sale arrangements with each customer. The mission of the event is to bring vendor and purchaser together in one place, online. Buying local provides financial support directly to the local economy.”
For further information, contact Ag Economic Development Specialist Erich Keena at 315-963-7286, ext. 203, or ejk247@cornell.edu.
Information can also be found on the Facebook page for CCE Oswego,” Cornell Cooperative Extension Oswego County,” and the website, Thatscooperativeextension.org.
“Oswego County is a rural county, with a prosperous agricultural community,” Forestiere said. “The diversity of land allows for the growth of a variety of agricultural products including onions, apples, meat, cheese, wine, maple syrup, honey, berries, plums, peaches, and a wide variety of vegetables. The agricultural community in this county generates $41.2 million in annual revenue from 612 farms. Our Holiday Farmers Market showcases this abundance and helps our local economy.”
