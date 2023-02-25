Vendors wanted for RSVP springtime sale

OSWEGO - Planning continues and vendors are being sought for the RSVP Springtime Lawn and Craft Sale set for Saturday, May 6.
The RSVP Advisory Council will hold the event at the Oswego Elks Lodge located at the corner of West Fifth and Bridge streets in Oswego from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of sale items available along with several raffle items and 50/50 drawings.
