CAPE VINCENT — Composer Augusta (“Gussie”) N. Cecconi-Bates has been selected as a finalist in the American Prize’s musical composition category for a wind ensemble she wrote.
The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is a series of national competitions designed to recognize and reward the best in the performing arts in the United States in schools and churches, and at community and professional levels. The prize was founded in 2009 and is awarded annually.
The American Prize is administered by Hat City Music Theater, Inc., a nonprofit performing arts organization based in Danbury, Conn.
Ms. Cecconi-Bates entered her wind ensemble, “Pasticcio,” into the composition/wind ensemble category.
Pasticcio is an Italian word with origins related to a pie made with assorted ingredients. Musically, it can refer to a work or style produced by borrowing fragments or motifs from various sources.
Ms. Cecconi-Bates, 87, who lives seven miles outside the village of Cape Vincent, had the piece in her collection as unfinished. The American Prize motivated her to complete it. She is one of 21 finalists in the American Prize category for composition: band/wind ensemble.
The American Prize is designed to recognize and reward the best performing artists, ensembles and composers in the United States at professional, college/university, community and high school levels, based on submitted recordings.
