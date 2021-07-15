CHIPPEWA BAY — Antique boats and hydroplanes will be on hand at a first-ever event held at the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum on July 31.
The Chippewa Yacht Club along with the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum, Fisher’s Landing Racing Club and Antique Boat America will be hosting a vintage race boat show on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The show will be held on the lawn at the Chippewa Bay Maritime Museum, 4 Church St., Chippewa Bay.
John Kunz with the Chippewa Yacht Club said that there will be trailers and sawhorses holding various antique race boats on the museum lawn.
“It’s an outdoor activity for people who love boats,” said Kunz, “We think we will have between 10 (and) 15 boats on display.”
Antique Boats America will be selling boats there as well.
After people look at the antique racing boats, Kunz said that they then go inside to the maritime museum for free.
“The museum will be open as well. We are looking to draw folks inside,” said Kunz who added that it’s like “skipping back in time 100 years on the river.”
Inside there is a wide assortment of relics that specifically tie into the St. Lawrence River such as decoys, fishing equipment and boating history.
Kunz and the other organizers are looking to make it an annual event if it is a success.
“It’s a first time event we hope will develop into an annual thing,” Kunz said.
