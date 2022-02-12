Local moviemakers to shine again at Snowtown Film Festival WATERTOWN — The Snowtown Film Festival, which received entries from 13 countries for this year’s event, has always given local filmmakers a pl…

WATERTOWN — The eighth annual Snowtown Film Festival opens with a preview Friday night on WPBS.

The festival, featuring over 50 films, will be virtual for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, like last year, festival organizers are continuing a partnership it developed in 2020 with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the Lake Ontario Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council and the Thunder Bay International Film Festival hosted by Thunder Bay’s National Marine Sanctuary.

As part of the partnership, the festival will present a special “Lake Effect” corner featuring films and a panel conversation related to the Great Lakes. By sharing content, Thunder Bay International and Snowtown Film Festival, hope to bring more opportunity to Great Lakes filmmakers.

“Our partnership with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has allowed us to bring fabulous Great Lakes content to Snowtown Film Festival and highlight the efforts of the Lake Ontario Marine Sanctuary Council,” said festival board member Terry Brennen.

The festival, which begins Saturday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 27, is working with the online film festival platform Eventine. The format will again allow festival organizers to extend it from two days to nine.

In addition to films, there will be live panel discussions with filmmakers. Pass holders will receive access to Eventine through Apple TV or Roku, or directly through the internet. Patrons can sign up by going to snowtownfilmfestival.com to purchase all-access passes for $20.

Films will go live to pass holders on Saturday, and a schedule of live panel discussions will be available to pass holders to hear from filmmakers and ask questions about their favorite films.

Friday’s preview screening, from 7 to 8 p.m. on WPBS, will feature a chat with filmmakers and four short films: “Sprained” (4:39), “Winterlude” (18:36), “Wild Side” (13:34) and “Painting by Numbers” (4:23), directed by the 2021 winner of the festival’s grand prize, Radheya Jegatheva of Australia, for her animated “The Winter.”

“WPBS is delighted to be able to give audiences a taste of the many outstanding films that will be on offer at this year’s festival” Mark Prasuhn, President of WPBS, said in a news release. “We salute the organizers for all the extra effort required to stage the festival virtually, and look forward to sitting down in our flannels on the 18th to enjoy the preview screening.”

The festival has a history of flannel-wearing. In lieu of the crowd-favorite flannel casual red carpet reception, pass holders are encouraged to submit “flanneled selfies” from a couch for a chance to win prizes.

A panel of judges selected films from nearly 500 submitted for consideration. This year’s selections include films from 13 countries.

Friday’s WPBS special includes interviews with four filmmakers:

Max “Elbows” Schieble, director, “Winterlude.”

Radheya Jegatheva, director, “Painting By Numbers.”

Joshua Stasko, director, “Sprained.”

Brian Hansen, director, “Wild Side.”