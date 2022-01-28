SARANAC LAKE — The Winter Carnival Ice Palace is on the rise.
Every day for the past week, about 50 volunteers have turned out to cut ice blocks, yank them from the lake and start stacking them on the shore of Lake Flower. The walls are going up, and the towers are well on their way.
“We’ve got plenty of ice,” Ice Palace Workers 101 Director Dean Baker said.
The ice was measured at around 15 inches thick, he said.
It’s “the bigger, the better” for the blocks, Baker said — up to a point. If they get too tall it’s hard to step up from one layer to the next.
The work started at 9 a.m. Jan. 21. Two hours earlier, the temperature was the coldest it’s been in four years.
All last weekend, the place was abuzz with commotion — machinery, people shouting, ice being chipped. The workers make up a “well-oiled machine,” volunteer Dan King said.
The volunteers use a plethora of tools — hand saws, chain saws, ice saws, tongs, scoops, spuds, shovels, buckets, excavators, a knuckleboom loader and frontloaders.
The skills to use these tools have been passed down generations. Some people have been doing it for decades. Some of the builders are retired folks who have been doing this their entire lives.
Ken Lawless was teaching his son Liam, 6, how to slush the palace, filling the gaps between the ice bricks with a grout-like mixture of water and snow, which binds the blocks together. This was Liam’s first year working on the palace, but Ken said he’s been asking to join in for a while now.
Liam was excitedly getting his mittens wet and slapping the slush into the cracks in the wall.
“I love slapping,” Liam said. “Boom!”
Winter Carnival Committee Chair Jeff Branch’s son Logan was working the hand saws and chain saws, taking shifts with others to stay fresh.
Rob Russell moved to Saranac Lake in 2018. He’d visited often before for the carnival, and started volunteering as soon as he put down roots. He said he loves the camaraderie of the build.
“It’s neat hearing the stories from years going back,” Russell said.
Garrett Foster, who for the past 18 years has cut the ice blocks out with a homemade saw built by Harry Duso in 1939, was taught how to cut by Harry’s son, Don Duso.
Alex Madden has been working on palaces since he was a kid. His father, Bill, is one of the lifetime palace builders.
Alex didn’t always love it, though. He remembers dreading going out in the cold to slush every day during construction each year.
“I did not really like the Ice Palace back then,” he admitted with a laugh, but he came around.
He took a 12-year hiatus when he moved away. But when he moved back to Saranac Lake, he picked the work right back up where he had left it, putting the skills he learned in his youth to use.
“It’s in the blood,” Alex said.
Bill is in his 41st year of Ice Palace construction, Alex said. Several of the seasoned workers at the site last weekend were the same people Alex had worked with as a kid.
“I think they have to be 6 feet under before they stop,” Alex said.
Jeff Branch said Bill, the palace’s ice removal and distribution chair, has been working on the ice palace through thick and thin, even in years when there was less help.
“In the lean years, Bill used to come down here. He’d cut a block of ice and bring it up himself,” Branch said.
Even through funding droughts, he said the Carnival Committee always got the money needed to build the palace. Missing a year, Branch said, could make the project lose all its momentum.
“That’s my biggest fear,” he said.
Last year, although the carnival was drastically scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the palace still went up as normal. Branch felt it had to — he’s afraid if builders didn’t do it one year they’d lose their “mojo.”
This year, there was talk about another ice castle opening up in Lake George, created by Utah-based company Ice Castles. Branch said he doesn’t see this as a “competition,” though. Besides, the Saranac Lake Ice Palace is a unique thing, created solely by volunteers. And it doesn’t cost the village anything.
“We do it for free,” Branch said.
The palace design starts at a table in the Belvedere Restaurant, where a group plays with wooden blocks built by Joe Plumb. They hash out what works, and then sketch out their blueprints on the back of a menu.
Baker said the palace has to be done by Feb. 3, the day before the carnival’s opening day. Any earlier is just icing on the Ice Palace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.