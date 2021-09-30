Volunteers needed for ghost walks

The Fort Brewerton Historical Society would like to host ghost walks on Nov. 5 in the evening and Nov. 6 in the afternoon at Riverside Cemetery in Brewerton. They are currently in need of volunteers.
Each “ghost” will do a 10 minute “speech” in character based on a script that is provided. Participants can memorize the speech but do not have to. Costumes will be provided or can be created by the actor based on character description.
If interested email dstevens@incpark.com or text 315-870-2069 on or before Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.