CLAYTON — Volunteers are needed for AnchorCon, a comic convention at Cerow Arena.
The convention, sponsored by Clayton Rotary, will be on Aug. 20, 21 and 22. A few dozen age 18 and older volunteers are needed.
The volunteers will work ticket sales, event safety and security, customer service, traffic control and parking, house cleaning and vendor support.
To volunteer, go to www.anchorcomicon.com and select the “About Us” tab and scroll down to the volunteer tab.
Saturday volunteers will receive a free admission pass for Sunday’s show. Sunday volunteers will get a free admission pass for Saturday’s show. Volunteers will also receive a meal, drink and a souvenir AnchorCon lanyard.
For more information, contact Clayton Rotary President Tom LaClair at tom laclair624@yahoo.com.
AnchorCon will include panels with actors, writers and voiceover artists, video and board gaming and an interactive “history of gaming” area with gaming consoles dating to 1977. There will be two video game tournaments running all weekend long.
