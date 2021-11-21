Volunteers work with the city to plan Fulton’s Holiday Tree Lighting

FULTON - In October, the city of Fulton, the special events committee and Fulton Block Builders (FBB) worked together on the Fulton Fall Festival. Now the group is working on the Fulton’s Holiday Tree Lighting.
There will be entertainment, crafters, food, caroling, new decorations, the Grinch and Santa.
The event will take place on South Second Street near Fulton City Hall from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The event was changed from a weekday evening because Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation, heard from residents that a Saturday event makes it easier for working parents to attend with their children. Waldron said, “We heard this suggestion and went with it. Making sure we are we are listening to our residents is key to this administration.”
A schedule of events will be posted as plans are confirmed. Watch for information on the city’s website: https://www.fultonny.org/; or on Facebook too: City of Fulton - Parks & Recreation - Home (facebook.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.