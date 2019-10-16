SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site and Hay Memorial Library will host a Humanities New York Reading & Discussion program titled “Votes for Women” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 and 30 and Nov. 4 and 14. The gatherings will be in the second floor meeting room of Hay Memorial Library, 105 S. Broad St.
The topic features overlooked “stories and actors” such as the African-American suffragists, organizers say. Books for the program provide a window into this chapter of American social progress and a springboard into ongoing discussions of women’s and society’s past, present and future.
The Centennial of Women’s Suffrage in New York state was celebrated in 2017. In 2020, the nation will celebrate 100 years of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The three books selected for the series are “Votes for Women: The Struggle for Suffrage Revisited” by Jean H. Baker; “African American Women in the Struggle for the Vote, 1850-1920” by Rosalyn Terborg-Penn; and “A Woman’s Crusade: Alice Paul and the Battle for the Ballot” by Mary Walton.
This fifth “Reading and Discussion” series hosted in Sackets Harbor will once again be led by Josh Canale, history instructor at Jefferson Community College, and John Deans, past president of the college and a former history instructor. They will tailor supplemental readings to the topic.
To register for the program, contact the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site at 315-646-3634. The books for the program were expected to arrive at the library the week of Oct. 13, where they can be picked up. Participants should call the library to make sure of the books’ availability beforehand.
Humanities New York mission is to strengthen civil society and the bonds of community, using the humanities to foster engaged inquiry and dialogue around social and cultural concerns. Any tax-exempt organization in New York state can host a program. Humanities NY provides quality training and resources to enable a successful conversation. It is part of the National Endowment for the Humanities-funded “Democracy in Dialogue” program that was created at the University of Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.