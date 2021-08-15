WADDINGTON — The Waddington Homecoming committee has rescheduled its annual firework show to next week.
Waddington Homecoming was a four-day celebration beginning on Aug. 5 and ending Aug. 8.
“With the exception of having to cancel our Saturday parade and fireworks show due to the storms, homecoming was a huge success,” said Homecoming Fundraising Chairperson Lorry Bass. “Starting with the teen dance Thursday night and ending with the community picnic Sunday, all events were very well attended. We had streets full of people shopping and socializing.”
Due to severe thunderstorms on Aug. 7, the Waddington Homecoming committee made the decision to postpone the homecoming firework show and parade. The fireworks are rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 20, beginning at dark.
“The homecoming committee has debated back and forth about how to handle the cancellation of the firework show,” said Ms. Bass. “There are fees attached to the fireworks show that have been paid regardless of having the show or not. We worked with the proprietor of the company to determine when he might be available for a make-up date. It is important for us to give everyone a nice fireworks show and the money has already been raised. Everyone loves firework shows.”
Prior to the fireworks, the Waddington Concert Series will take place at the pavilion at Island View Park with a performance from Atkinson Family Band from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m..
“Local vendors will sell hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, candy, and bottled water,” said Ms. Bass. Additionally, we have some Main Street eateries that will be open as well.”
Ms. Bass noted in the event of rain, there will be no rescheduling.
“We have asked the company for more fireworks this year than ever before because we did not have a homecoming at all last year,” said Ms. Bass. “We want a huge show. It’s sure to be a great display. We hope everyone comes out to enjoy the show on the 20th.”
