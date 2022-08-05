WADDINGTON — The town has developed four new camping sites that are now available for rent at Leishman Point.
Leishman Point, which was created during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway, was previously owned by the New York Power Authority. In 2000, it was deemed surplus property and given to the town of Waddington.
“The town has tried to develop Leishman Point and we haven’t had much luck doing that mostly because it’s lacking the major infrastructure,” said Deputy Town Supervisor Travis McKnight. “We don’t have the capital to put into and develop that whole area.”
Mr. McKnight said that around 10 years ago, the town board had come up with the idea to make Leishman Point a campground.
“We don’t have enough money to be able to move forward with that project,” Mr. McKnight said. “But then along came Hipcamp. A town citizen brought the idea forward to utilize the Hipcamp website to get the campground started.”
The four camping sites are posted on Hipcamp, a website specifically for outdoor stays, for $35 a night.
“We just put four sites in to try to get the ball rolling and get some exposure for the town and the area because it is such a beautiful area to camp,” Mr. McKnight said. “We’re hoping that this will start to generate some revenue and more interest and maybe we can secure some outside funding to add onto the funding we already have to be able to do the first phase of our campground.”
Each of the four camping sites are furnished with a fire pit and a picnic table. Guests are able to park their RV or camper trailer or can pitch a tent.
“A lot of people just don’t know about it,” Mr. McKnight said. “It’s right next to our town beach so guests have access to the beach, the picnic area, the bathhouse, there’s a pavilion that can be used, a playground and it’s just outside of town. Downtown Main Street is only about 2 miles away.”
The sites do not provide electricity, internet, water or sewer hook ups, but portable generators are welcome.
“The views are absolutely spectacular,” Mr. McKnight said. “You’re right on the edge of the St. Lawrence River and you’re up high enough that you’re overlooking Ogden Island and Canada. The ships go right over in front of you, it’s a beautiful spot.”
The campsites will be available for booking until the end of November on hipcamp.com.
More information about Leishman Point and the campsites can be found on the town’s website at townofwaddington.com.
