The Old Town Hall in Waddington hosted the Festival of the Trees and a craft fair Saturday as part of Christmas in Waddington events.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Homeless man dies in Watertown parking lot
- Respiratory trifecta impacting north country hospitals, schools — Schumer wants feds to help
- Oswego County mother charged with killing Jordan Brooks accused of stealing his disability checks after his death
- SUNY Potsdam narrows search for new president
- St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays millions to St. Lawrence, Franklin counties
- Waddington’s Festival of the Trees
- Oswego County man, 23, charged with sex abuse, strangulation, possessing 1,500 bags of heroin
- NoCo Family Health Center marks 20 years providing health care to students
Most Popular
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- FOR SALE: Soybean & Alfalfa Bailage- $80/per bale, Corn
- Slabaughs Farm Stand 31669 NY St Rt 26 Philadelphia, NY
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- Don't Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! American Residential Warranty
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
- EVERGREEN PARK Brand New 14x80 Mobile Home 2bdr, 2 bath
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.