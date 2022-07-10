WADDINGTON — The village kicked off its 13th summer concert series last week with this year’s theme, “roll with the flow.”
Every Friday there will be two concerts with music preformed by local bands from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the pavilion at Waddington’s Island View Park.
“We strive to present a variety of genres each year, including pop, country, polka, Celtic, bluegrass, blues, country rock, zydeco, folk and Americana,” said entertainment director Dawna Miller.
The series began July 1 with Fritz’s Polka Band. The series ends Aug. 26 with Northbound.
“The turnout for our first concert was excellent, Ms. Miller said. “The weather was absolutely perfect with the sun setting on the St. Lawrence River, painting a spectacular backdrop for the entertainers and the audience.”
The Blarney Rebel Band, David Wells Band, Double Axel, the Bluebillies, SFM, Runaway Home and Waydown Wailers will also be performing in the series.
Concessions are available for sale during the concerts with proceeds benefiting the Waddington Figure Skating Club.
“They will offer hamburgers, cheese burgers, hot dogs, sausage, chips, sodas, water and candy bars,” Ms. Miller said. “AC Bistro offers dinner or takeout from 5 to 8 p.m., Mack’s Tavern has pizza or wings for takeout, and Main Street Perc serves ice cream and baked goods.”
Admission is free but donations are collected at the concerts. Miller said the series would not be possible without the sponsors, patrons and audience donations.
“For the past 13 years, the concert series has brought in acts that are not often showcased in this area,” Miller said. “In addition, the series has supported and presented our very talented north country musicians. The ever-growing community enthusiasm for these important cultural events has allowed the Waddington concert series to present the concerts with no charge for admission.”
A full schedule of the series can be found at waddingtonconcertseries.com or on Facebook.
