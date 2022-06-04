WADDINGTON — The village has begun hosting its weekly Main Street Cruise-In for the third year in a row.
The cruise-in, which features an array of classical cars brought by community members, began in 2020 when Waddington Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond and a few other community members parked their classic cars on Main Street during Waddington’s Friday night concert series.
“It kind of just started with a few local people driving their classic cars down Main Street and parking them on the side of the road to get some ice cream,” Mr. Hammond said. “Then it just turned into this impromptu car show that everyone knew about on Friday nights.”
Since then, the cruise-in has occurred every Thursday during the summer months and will continue this year.
“We try to have a cruise-in every Thursday during the summer, but it is weather permitting,” Mr. Hammond said. “People far and near can bring their classic cars, park them along Main Street right in downtown Waddington, and enjoy the festivities that are going on.”
The cruise-in features live music from Mr. Hammond’s band, Borderline, as well as other local musicians.
“We do live music from 6 to 8 p.m.,” he said. “We’re lucky to have a lot of local volunteers that give their time for the music, whether that be myself or other friends of mine that I’ve met throughout the years in the music community. We always try to provide some level of live entertainment, which we hope draws more people.”
Local businesses, including Main Street Perc and Mack’s Tavern, are open during the cruise-in and offer ice cream and wings.
“During the time we’re doing the cruise-in you can grab ice cream from Main Street Perc,” Mr. Hammond said. “It’s also wing night at Mack’s Tavern so they have their wing specials or you can grab a quick beverage, either alcoholic or not.”
“There’s something for the whole family,” he added. “If you’re not into cars, there’s ice cream and live music. If you are into cars, you have the cars along with live music, ice cream and wing night. People love it for a variety of different reasons. It’s a great community event.”
