Walk thru trunk or treating at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, will host a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families will be allowed to enter the speedway from the main entrance and circle the track as local businesses hand out candy. Decorative inflatables, music and decorations will line the track area as children make their way around the track. If the weather is uncooperative, the event will be conducted in drive-thru style.
“We are pleased to bring back, for the third year, the Halloween trunk or treating event at Oswego Speedway,” said Mayor Barlow. “This event allows Oswego residents a great opportunity to get in the Halloween spirit, collect some candy, and interact with local leaders, businesses, and organizations. Thank you to the Oswego Speedway and the Oswego Youth Bureau for partnering together once again to host this popular event.”
