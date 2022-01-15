MALONE — The Franklin County Agricultural Society has announced that Walker Hayes will perform at this year’s fair.
Tickets for Hayes’ Aug. 13 concert are on sale now, according to a news release from Kim Kiser, of WICY Wild Country.
Tickets may be purchased at the fair office in Malone and online at frcofair.com.
Hayes’ hit, “Fancy Like,” has topped country music streaming and sales charts since its release, and has sat atop Billboard’s Hot Country songs for eight weeks, according to the release.
Also performing at this year’s fair will be country music singers Rodney Atkins and Tracy Byrd, who will be on stage Friday, Aug. 12.
The fair will run from Aug. 7 to 14.
