WATERTOWN — The North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY have teamed up for Play Music on the Porch Day, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Play Music on the Porch Day is a global event established in 2013.
In Watertown, musical acts will be featured at “porch” venues along Washington Street.
Those venues, with scheduled acts:
Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St.:
1 p.m.: Segue
2 p.m.: KEX
3 p.m.: Let’s Cool One
4 p.m.: Oceans Below
Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St.:
1:15 p.m.: Dinner With Friends
2:15 p.m.: Rajah
3:30 p.m.: Endangered Species
First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St:
1:30 p.m.: Pirate Plague
2:35 p.m.: Northern Blend
4 p.m.: Jaqualynn Dettmer
The stage at 215 Washington St. at the old Agriculture Insurance Co. building:
1:15 p.m.: Jay Ploch
2:15 Lochness
3:15 p.m.: Rob Hirschey
4:15 p.m.: Ikeys Crossing
The old Masonic Temple, 240 Washington St.
1 p.m.: Middle name Quince
2 p.m.: Passionn
3 p.m.: Brody NY & Emma Paige
4 p.m.: FynePr1nt Williams
Jefferson County Historical Society, 228 Washington St.
1:30 p.m.: Joey Collins
2:30 p.m.: Brittany Cean
3:30 p.m.: Adapter
Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Organizers say there will be food trucks available.
There is no charge to attend. Due to COVID-19, it is requested by organizers that all attendees protect the community by following New York state health protocol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.