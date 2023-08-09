CAPE VINCENT — The jazzy sounds of Segue will fill the air at the next Concert on the Green from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Cape Vincent.
The free concert is held on the village green on Broadway Street, with the rain location at the fire hall, also on Broadway.
Segue is a Watertown-based five piece group that plays jazz and other great music, from Frankie Valli to modern pop-funk. The group is comprised of brothers Steven Elliott (drums) and Kevin Elliott (keys/vocals), Steve’s daughter Sarah Cole (keys/vocals), Steve’s son-in-law, Joe Foy (bass/vocals), and Bob Harvell (sax/reeds/flute).
The 2023 series concludes on Aug. 19 when the woodwind and brass quintets of the 10th Mountain Division Band take the stage. The series is presented by the Cape Vincent Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.