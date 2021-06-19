WATERTOWN — The north country’s LGBTQ community rallied Saturday and celebrated a full day of Pride around the city.
LGBTQ people and allies gathered around the flag poles in front of City Hall at about 9 a.m. to see the Gay Pride flag raised. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith proclaimed the day to be Pride Day in the city, and the community clapped as the rainbow flag rose up the pole, alongside the American flag.
A single protester was repeatedly blocked with a transgender pride flag as city and state officials, including City Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and state Assistant Secretary for Resiliency and Economic Development Molly Reilly, declared their support and respect for the LGBTQ community.
“Pride is a chance to publicly recognize our LGBTQ neighbors,” the councilman said. “Watertown, and the north country, are a better place because of you.”
Mr. Henry-Wilkinson said there are still battles to be fought for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people, including access to health care for trans children in states that recently banned gender-affirming treatments for people under 18 years old.
“That’s why it’s important for electeds like myself to stand in places like this and let our LGBTQ neighbors know that we will not abandon you,” he said.
The Gay Pride flag will fly outside City Hall along with the Pan-African flag, which was raised at noon to commemorate Juneteenth.
Saturday’s Pride celebration carried on through the day, with a color run at noon up to Thompson Park, where a celebration called “OUT in the Park” was held.
Mark Irwin, organizer for Watertown Pride, said the committee that puts together the events every year only knew they would be able to host everything about a week before the day came.
With the COVID-19 pandemic apparently receding, indoor events had capacity restrictions in place and outdoor events were planned with a high degree of caution. Mr. Irwin said the pandemic was still a concern in organizing Saturday’s events, but they were grateful to be able to hold a more traditional event.
Pride continued Saturday with a drag show at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, a fire spinning performance at the Ramada Inn at 9:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at the fairgrounds at 10 p.m.
This was only the second time Watertown Pride was held in person. Last year’s events were held virtually due to the pandemic. The event held its inaugural event in 2019.
“This is a wonderful way to kick off the summer season, get everyone together again and celebrate,” Mr. Irwin said. “We’re glad to be back.”
