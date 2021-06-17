WATERTOWN — The organizer of this weekend’s local Juneteenth celebration proclaimed that “it was a long time coming” that the historic event that ended U.S. slavery was finally becoming a national holiday.
On Wednesday night, all but 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Senate voted 100-0 to mark the end of slavery with the 11th national holiday.
Bianca Ellis, who is organizing the city’s Juneteenth celebration, said Thursday it will cause further discussion about racism.
“The message is that we’ve got to the point it’s a national holiday. We’ve gotten to a different level,” she said.
Most recent efforts began in 1989 to recognize June 19th as the day in 1865 that Union soldiers were notified the last former slave was freed.
There’s some discrepancy whether it was a slave in Galveston, Texas, or if it was another slave who was told he was free, she said. But it only matters that the country deals with racism, she said.
“It’s American history. It’s not Black history,” she said. “It’s American history. It’s still an issue today.”
Last year, New York made Juneteenth a state holiday. Some 40 states and communities across the country already honor the day.
“But now that it’s a national holiday, it’s at a different level,” she said.
Just as Juneteenth is getting recognized nationally, the local celebration is getting a first. The Pan-African flag will be raised in front of City Hall at noon Saturday to commemorate the day.
It’s also the same day that Gay Pride will be celebrated with a flag raising in front of City Hall. Several hundred people are expected to join in that event at 9 a.m.
City officials said Thursday that both flags will remain hoisted afterward.
The local Juneteenth celebration will be held online this year, which includes a guest speaker and videos of poetry readings, songs and music, and dance performances. C.R. Gibbs, a lecturer and author of six books, will be the main speaker that can be viewed online and after.
Seven years ago, the local Juneteenth event was organized by Fort Drum soldiers, area veterans and churches. Activities were held at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The Virtual 8th Annual Watertown Juneteenth can be followed on YouTube, Facebook at Watertown Juneteenth Celebration and its website at Watertown Juneteenth NNY.
