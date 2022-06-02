WATERTOWN — Watertown Lyric Theater will stage “Little Shop of Horrors,” a comedy based on the 1960 horror comedy film by Roger Corman, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Shows are at the auditorium of Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St.
“Little Shop of Horrors,” one of the longest-running off-Broadway productions and which was also made into a film, features music from composer Alan Menken, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman (“The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast”).
The plot concerns nerdy Skid Row flower shop worker Seymour Krelbourn, who would do anything to gain the attention of the love of his life, co-worker Audrey. When Seymour discovers a mysterious plant, his fortunes change for the better in both interesting and unconventional ways — but at what cost?
With a rock ’n’ roll, doo wop and Motown-influenced score, “Little Shop of Horrors” is a cautionary tale of what could happen when you “feed the plants.”
the Details
n WHAT: “Little Shop of Horrors” presented by Watertown Lyric Theater.
n WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
n WHERE: Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St.
n TICKETS: General admission tickets are $15, $12 for students, senior citizens and members of the military and $10 for children under 12. Be advised that some content may be disturbing for younger audiences.
n MORE INFO: Write to info@watertownlyrictheater.org or go to watertownlyrictheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.