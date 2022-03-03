WATERTOWN — Thomas O’Riley, who professionally goes by Tommy Gunn, has been nominated for a Syracuse Area Music Award.
The Sammys, as the awards show is known, is an annual celebration of the Syracuse-area music scene. The first Sammys’ award show was held at the Landmark Theater in 1993.
Mr. O’Riley was nominated in the Best Rock Album category for his “Chulo.” It’s his fourth album.
“I feel very fortunate,” Mr. O’Riley said of the nomination. “They don’t usually come this far north.”
Mr. O’Riley, 66, moved with his family as a teenager to Fulton, where he graduated from high school in 1973. But he considers Watertown, where he now lives, as his hometown. His musical career often took him to Central New York.
“I got my teeth kind of in the new wave/punk scene down there in the early ’80s,” he said.
In 1979, Mr. O’Riley was a founding member of the Upbeats, which almost certainly was Watertown’s first new wave band. He then formed the Most with vocalist Diane Zane and former Flashcube Paul Armstrong. They released the single “Take a Chance,” and went on to play clubs in Manhattan and elsewhere, opening for artists like Iggy Pop and the Records. He later was in the Watertown band Nuclear Accidents.
Until about 15 years ago, Mr. O’Riley spent most of this time making music in Boston and in Barcelona, Spain, and once lived at an estate in that country’s Pyrenees Mountains.
Tunes from his “Chulo” have charted well on Radio Indie Alliance, a service that tracks charts compiled by partner stations.
“I charted four number ones,” Mr. O’Riley said.
In 2018, Mr. O’Riley was nominated for his 2017 album “Talk of the Town.”
The 2022 Syracuse Area Music Awards show is at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery St., Syracuse. Doors open at 6 p.m.
