Watertown native Michael Leoni continues his thematic explorations of the struggles of youth in his new film “Famous” which premiered on streaming platforms worldwide on Dec. 10.
“Famous” is based on Mr. Leoni’s stage production of the same story. The drama, which consistently sold out, ran for nearly a year at The 11:11 Productions in West Hollywood. 11:11 is run by Mr. Leoni, Michelle Kaufer and Erica Katzin.
Mr. Leoni is the son of Kenneth D. and Catherine (Carbone) Leon of Franklin, Mass. The couple has a summer home along Lake Ontario near Sackets Harbor. Michael moved with his parents to the Boston area from Watertown as a teen. Mr. Leon was president of the former J.R. Miller clothing store in Watertown. Michael added an “i” to make his last name match that of his grandfather, Victor E. Leoni, who came to this country from Italy.
Mr. Leoni’s 2020 documentary “American Street Kid” explored teen homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles. In June, Mr. Leoni tackled the issue of teen suicide and social media with “When Today Ends,” a fictional drama shot in the style of a documentary.
In both of those films, Toronto native Howard Barish, an Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning producer, signed on to executive produce them. He returns as an executive producer for “Famous.” Other executive producers are Martine Melloul, Inbal B. Lessner and Dawn Dunning.
Ms. Dunning came on board because of its message. In 2020, she testified at the trail of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who was found guilty of felony sex crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison.
In a news release, Ms. Dunning said she’s honored to be part of the film’s team and to give it “the exposure it deserves.”
“Speaking out about the abuse of power in the entertainment industry is something that I strongly believe in,” Ms. Dunning said. “We don’t often talk about the abuse of young men, but it’s time that we do.”
Mr. Leoni said he wrote “Famous” because of the abuse he saw in the film industry, with actors and artists victims of Hollywood players. It’s inspired by the lives of young Hollywood stars like River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Heath Ledger and Corey Haim.
“I put this whole play together about what’s going on behind the veil of Hollywood,” Mr. Leoni said in a phone interview from Los Angeles. “We wanted a wider format to spread the message in the story.”
Kandoo Films acquired the worldwide rights to “Famous.” The movie, set in the ’90s, is a melding of live theater and film. It’s for mature audiences.
“I have deep love and respect for independent films when they’re done right,” Mr. Barish said in a news release. ‘Famous’ is definitely one of those films, and it’s also so timely, both in style and content. Michael Leoni has done it again, and I’m extremely proud to be working with him.”
Mr. Leoni said that in his film, he wanted to keep the stage-produced roots of “Famous” because it resonated so well with audiences. It was filmed during the height of the -MeToo movement
“It’s not like your normal play that you would see taped,” Mr. Leoni said. “I know ‘Hamilton’ has done it, but we’ve taken it a step further in a cinematic way where people are saying, ‘I’m forgetting I’m watching a play.’ It’s a mix of the live shows and then we filmed for 12 days without an audience. That way, we could get those cinematic shots. So, it’s literally a melding of theater and film.”
The set of “Famous” is in the home of main character Jason, played by Josh Pafchek. The ensemble is also lead by Chris Kattan, Brooke Butler and C.J. Valleroy.
Driven by a need to expose the truth, Jason attempts to control the outcome of the evening and ignites a chain of events that pushes the boundaries of friendship and reveals the true cost of fame.
Jason tells his tory from his bedroom on the first floor of the set. Other rooms are on the second floor.
“The set goes into his past,” Mr. Leoni said. “We go back and forth in flashbacks. The stage feel goes away about five minutes in, when you get invested in these character’s lives.”
The ages of the characters range from teens to their 20s.
“It’s about the trauma one goes through in their inner child and how we connect back to that inner child to heal our present,” Mr. Leoni said. “That’s the main message of the piece, along with the -Metoo movement.”
But the abuse uncovered by the movement is much broader than Hollywood, Mr. Leoni said.
“This goes on in a lot of businesses, work places and schools,” Mr. Leoni said. “It’s really just a commentary on how to get your power back and to say, ‘No’ and not to be afraid to say no.”
He added, “What I want people to take away is to know what’s going on, and if you’re a survivor of sexual assault or abuse, to get your power back and have the courage to speak up.”
other projects
Mr. Leoni has other projects in the works, all based on scripts that he’s written. Two films are in pre-production: “The Sun and the Moon and Everything in Between” and “The Boulevard.” He also said he has a TV series, “St. Mark’s Academy for Boys,” that’s close to being made.
“I’m the kind of writer that I feel gives voices to people who can’t speak for themselves,” Mr. Leoni said. “These are topics that need to be talked about. When I see something on the news, or something from a story that someone tells me, I’m like, ‘OK. How do I get this out in the world and let people see and experience this?’ And how can I tell these stories in an innovative and artistic way?’”
The details
n WHAT: “Famous,” written and directed by Watertown native Michael Leoni. Filmed live on stage in the height of the -MeToo movement.
n SYNOPSIS: “‘Famous’ takes you on a non-stop thrill ride behind the glamorous world of Young Hollywood and into the mind of A-list celebrity, Jason Mast. What appears to be a night of celebration for his first Oscar nomination, turns out to be an intricate plan to confront his past.”
n STARS: Chris Kattan, Brooke Butler, Megan Davis, Josh Pafchek, C.J. Valleroy. n OF NOTE: For mature audiences.
n RUNNING TIME: 1 hour, 50 minutes.
n WHERE AVAILABLE: Rent and rent-to-own on digital platforms worldwide.
