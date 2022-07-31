WATERTOWN — Jake Mennes is noticeably the youngest wood carver in the field, and his start in the business came by coincidence and help from veterans.
Mr. Mennes, 21, is an Army brat whose father was stationed at Fort Drum. He was one of many woodcarvers at Burrville Power Equipment on Route 12 this weekend, showcasing the skills he’s developed over the last few years.
Woodcarvers from all over the country were at the power equipment business to present their work and carve while attendees milled about.
Mr. Mennes, who specializes in carving bears, got his start while he was at his family’s lake house in Canada about two years ago. He never thought much about carving wood, but when he saw a stump in the backyard:
“I saw the stump and thought, ‘I’m going to put a bear head in that,’” he said.
Mr. Mennes pulled up YouTube and watched a how-to video as he began using his grandfather’s $100 chain saw. It wasn’t going so well, so his dad yelled to him that there was a man down the street carving a bear into wood. Mr. Mennes went down the street with his old chain saw and asked the neighbor for some pointers.
“He ended up giving me a chain saw and walking me through it,” Mr. Mennes said.
Scott Simmons, of Simmons Farm in Copenhagen, a woodcarver himself and owner of Burrville Power Equipment, hosted the open house for the carvers. During a visit to Simmons Farm, Mr. Mennes’ dad was admiring Mr. Simmons’ carvings. When Mr. Simmons asked if he wanted to buy it. Mr. Mennes said no but that his son was interested in carving. That’s how Mr. Mennes got connected in the industry.
“The rest is history,” he said. “I just thought it was too good to be true. And now, at the beginning of the summer to where I am now, it’s way different.”
In the short time he’s been doing it, Mr. Mennes has learned to carve detailed and lifelike bears, and it all began with some help from the veteran carvers.
“I feel like the older dudes are more open to helping a younger guy,” he said. “I think if you’re younger and you’re chasing something you want to do, older people are always willing to help some of us younger dudes.”
That aligns with the culture of the carving community, according to Dan Hartley, a carver of 10 years who traveled to Watertown from Nashville for the event.
“Every business has a family, but the carving family is pretty great,” Mr. Hartley said. “It’s a passion and we just love it.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.