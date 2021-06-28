WATERTOWN — Expect a big fireworks show at Thursday’s Concert in the Park.
Unless the rain gets in the way.
City officials say everything is all set for the July Fourth Concert in Thompson Park.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the fireworks show will be bigger than in past years after COVID-19 knocked out the annual Fourth of July program last year.
But the program is back on after the year hiatus.
“It’s our way for us to get back to normal,” Mr. Mix said, adding that the concert will be “very similar” to what was held before the pandemic.
Now that the state is back in business, concert-goers who have been vaccinated will not have to worry about wearing masks, while those who have not received vaccinations must wear facial coverings. The city is going by the honor system and won’t require proof of vaccines.
Billed as “The 2021 Pops at the Park Concert,” the festivities will be “Celebrating Freedom,” with the Orchestra of Northern New York once again performing.
It all starts at 5 p.m. with the Hot A’s, a rock band from the 198th Army Band taking the stage. Welcoming remarks are at 7:30 p.m. with the orchestra beginning at 8 p.m.
Like previous years, the fireworks begin immediately after the concert, which also features a premiere performance of “Song of the St. Lawrence,” a song commissioned to pay homage to the people of the river’s lowlands.
Barb Heller, a host of North Country Public Radio, will sing and play guitar, while fiddler Gretchen Koehler rounds out the performances.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said the concert will be special because it’s the first large gathering in the north country since the pandemic began, and the community is sharing the event with Fort Drum.
“I think it’s going to be a tremendous night, a tremendous night for families to celebrate freedom,” he said.
The city is spending double the usual $5,000 amount for Majestic Fireworks, Clinton, to give the community a big pyrotechnics display, he said.
Brig. Gen. Lori L. Robinson, who recently arrived at Fort Drum to serve as the Deputy Commanding General-Support, will be speaking the crowd.
As it has been done in the past, howitzers from Fort Drum will accompany the 1812 Overture. Other military equipment from Fort Drum also will be exhibited.
The weather forecast is calling for a possible pop thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon, so the event should go on without an issue.
“Hopefully, it won’t rain,” Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller said.
The rain date for the fireworks will be July 8.
The city took over this year’s event after the Noon Rotary Club announced this spring it was unable to move forward with it because it did not have enough time for fundraising and to find sponsors.
In April, the City Council unanimously approved spending $40,000 for the concert at the city-owned park.
