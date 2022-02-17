WATERTOWN — In an announcement Monday, Salmon Run Mall Marketing Director Karla Noftsier said Regal Cinemas will once again host sensory-friendly movie showings with “My Way Matinees.”
According to Ms. Noftsier’s announcement, Regal Cinemas is setting aside special days each month to host recently released movies in a safe space, with lower sounds and brighter lights. During the shows, guests are welcome to express themselves by singing, crying, dancing, walking around and talking, according to the release.
Regal will present the movie “Dog” as the My Way Matinee feature on Saturday and Tuesday.
Prospective guests are asked to contact the theater at 315-782-2843 for show times and ticket costs. For more information, visit www.shopsalmonrunmall.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.