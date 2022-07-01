WATERTOWN — Fourth of July weekend began with a bang Thursday at Thompson Park with the annual Concert in the Park and fireworks show.
The free Orchestra of Northern New York concert, Adventures in Space!, featured “America the Beautiful,” “1812 Overture,” and selections from the movies “Apollo 13,” “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.”
ONNY will play the Adventures in Space! program again at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at the SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music. The Sunday performance requires a paid ticket. Visit onny.org to buy tickets.
David A. Graves, of Watertown, recently returned to the north country after having moved away. Mr Graves said he views the Thompson Park concert and fireworks as a tradition.
“I come up here, I run into family and friends, and you know just enjoy the weather, enjoy the people, and enjoy the fireworks and the band,” he said.
Seeing the fireworks and hearing the music, he said, helps him feel part of the community.
“I was at a different place most of my life, and I didn’t really get involved with things like this, and now it’s nice to just be a part of the community and see people having fun with their kids, and you know, this is just kind of what it’s all about really,” he said.
Mr. Graves said that this is his first summer back in the north country. He plans to see the fireworks every year.
James R. Gamble, of Fort Drum, shared the experience with his daughter.
Mr. Gamble said when he was a kid, he used to see fireworks every year during the Fourth of July celebration.
Watertown resident Sandy P. Martin said Thursday was her first time seeing the fireworks at Thompson Park.
“Just thought it’d be something for my kids to see,” she said.
Ms. Martin spent the majority of her Thursday afternoon up at the park, arriving around 3 p.m. The fireworks didn’t end until shortly after 10 p.m.
Also viewing the fireworks was a group that had a unique seat.
Five men from Whitewater Challengers, a river guide company that offers trips on the Black River, downstate and in Pennsylvania, brought a whitewater raft, which they relaxed in while enjoying the show.
They used their raft as a way to advertise and called the fireworks a “staple.”
The fireworks returned last year after taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks displays are also scheduled for Sunday in Clayton and Monday in Alexandria Bay and Sackets Harbor.
